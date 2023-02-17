MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Given a C$29.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been given a C$29.00 target price by research analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Pi Financial raised MAG Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.42.

MAG Silver stock traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,398. The company has a quick ratio of 25.31, a current ratio of 26.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$20.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.84. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 44.45.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.06). Analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.1794441 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total transaction of C$529,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,588 shares in the company, valued at C$2,911,362.08. In other MAG Silver news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.16, for a total value of C$529,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,911,362.08. Also, Senior Officer Michael John Curlook sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.07, for a total value of C$354,827.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,256,488.14. Insiders have sold 72,527 shares of company stock worth $1,507,310 over the last three months.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

