MAGIC Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $433.23 Million (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. MAGIC has a total market cap of $433.23 million and approximately $357.00 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAGIC has traded up 44% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $2.06 or 0.00008297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.62 or 0.00424798 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000097 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,996.16 or 0.28139404 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000147 BTC.

MAGIC Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,951,331 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using US dollars.

