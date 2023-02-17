Magic Empire Global (NASDAQ:MEGL) Trading Up 1%

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 2.04 and last traded at 2.01. Approximately 154,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,472,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.99.

Magic Empire Global Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of 2.04.

Get Magic Empire Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Magic Empire Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Empire Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magic Empire Global Company Profile

Magic Empire Global Limited provides initial public offering sponsorship, financial and independent financial advisory, post-listing compliance advisory, and underwriting services to corporations in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Empire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Empire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.