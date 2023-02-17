Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.75.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Magna International has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $79.60. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International Increases Dividend

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Magna International by 549.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Magna International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magna International

(Get Rating)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.