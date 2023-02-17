Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $51.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MGA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.75.

Magna International stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.20. Magna International has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $79.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Magna International by 616.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Magna International by 3,219.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

