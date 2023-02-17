Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magna International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Magna International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.75.

MGA stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.33). Magna International had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 3,219.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

