Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Rating Reiterated by Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

NYSE:MGY opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.