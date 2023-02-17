Maker Price Up 1.3% This Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $711.48 million and approximately $44.23 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $727.76 or 0.03002430 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00428374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28376264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

