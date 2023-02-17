Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) COO Sells $462,653.43 in Stock

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 7,473 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $462,653.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,017.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.28. 62,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,982. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Malibu Boats

MBUU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

