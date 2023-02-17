Mammoth (MMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,128.89

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Mammoth has a total market capitalization of $17.25 million and $22,128.89 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded down 22.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210324 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,328.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

