Mammoth Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22,128.89 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Mammoth has a total market cap of $17.25 million and approximately $22,128.89 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mammoth has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00043605 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00029029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018840 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00219917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,816.59 or 1.00003095 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00210324 USD and is down -1.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $23,328.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

