Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.274 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Manulife Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years. Manulife Financial has a payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.16 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $406,195,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,718 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,717,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,431,000 after purchasing an additional 340,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,686,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 228,121 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.