Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.

MFC opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,512,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,175 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,613,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,768,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,761 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $406,195,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,589,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,562,000 after purchasing an additional 174,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

