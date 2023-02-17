Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.57.
Manulife Financial Price Performance
MFC opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manulife Financial (MFC)
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
- O’Reilly Automotive In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- 3 Travel Stocks Unfazed By Recession Fears
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.