Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRO. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MRO opened at $26.78 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

MRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.76.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

