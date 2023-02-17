MARBLEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.20 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00006074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $52.17 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00430684 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,793.92 or 0.28534116 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000038 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.41701898 USD and is down -1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,274,363.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

