Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $176.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $175.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.48. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Marriott International will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Marriott International by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

