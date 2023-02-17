Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-1.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.66. Marriott International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.23-$7.91 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $178.31.

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR stock opened at $175.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Marriott International by 8.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

