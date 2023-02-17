Martin Currie Ltd. Lowers Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Martin Currie Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,752,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,346 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 3.7% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Martin Currie Ltd. owned about 0.13% of JD.com worth $88,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in JD.com by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.17. 1,912,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,519. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.80 and its 200 day moving average is $54.94. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $72.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.18 and a beta of 0.44.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. Barclays boosted their price objective on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

