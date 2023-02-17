Martin Currie Ltd. Sells 4,968 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Martin Currie Ltd. reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,968 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.8% of Martin Currie Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Currie Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.62, for a total transaction of $63,086,999.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,908,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,894,051,330.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.5 %

MA traded down $5.51 on Friday, hitting $362.04. 602,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,191. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $348.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.10 and its 200-day moving average is $339.55.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.