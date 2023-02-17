Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 38.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL opened at $45.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.86. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $76.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

