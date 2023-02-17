Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $11,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 17,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 148,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,820,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 39,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 85,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 637,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,521. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.17. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.41. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

