Maryland Capital Management Buys 306 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.23. The company had a trading volume of 126,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

