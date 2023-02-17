Maryland Capital Management Has $19.12 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.6% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $19,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $238.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,260. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.76. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The company has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 65.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,143 shares of company stock valued at $20,152,205 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

