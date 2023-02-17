Maryland Capital Management Purchases 2,500 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,168,140,000 after buying an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 279.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,290,000 after buying an additional 1,060,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,853,000 after buying an additional 550,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $445,522,000 after buying an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $6.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,181. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.39 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

