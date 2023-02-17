Maryland Capital Management Purchases 9,946 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% in the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 26,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.73.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.74. 985,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,756,661. The company has a market cap of $121.82 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other. The Software segment combines hybrid cloud platform and software solutions to help clients become more data-driven, and to automate, secure and modernize their environments.

