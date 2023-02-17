Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.14. 980,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,419,410. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

