Maryland Capital Management Sells 542 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,183,814,000 after buying an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,481 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.56. 26,946,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,968,270. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

