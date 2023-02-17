Maryland Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 16,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 36,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $502.44. The stock had a trading volume of 452,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $483.54 and its 200 day moving average is $500.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.46.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

