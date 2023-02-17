Maryland Capital Management Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in AbbVie by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,530,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,162,000 after buying an additional 476,257 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,011,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,504,000 after buying an additional 938,091 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,904,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,588,000 after buying an additional 176,026 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AbbVie by 22.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,616,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,340,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,952,000 after acquiring an additional 631,064 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,704. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $265.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.42 and its 200 day moving average is $148.98.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

