Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.
In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,900.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 28,012 shares of company stock valued at $569,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MATV remained flat at $26.74 during trading on Friday. 268,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.85. Mativ has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.63.
Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.
