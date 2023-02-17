Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mativ news, Director Jeffrey Keenan acquired 5,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,900.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,940.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 28,012 shares of company stock valued at $569,276 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mativ

Mativ Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Mativ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Mativ during the fourth quarter worth $2,134,000. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATV remained flat at $26.74 during trading on Friday. 268,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,498. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.85. Mativ has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc provides components and engineered solutions. Its operating business segments include Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment consists of five non-reporting business units: Filtration, Protective Solutions, Release Liners, Healthcare, and Industrials, which deliver solutions that filter & purify air and liquids, support adhesive, and protective applications.

Featured Stories

