Maven Securities LTD Boosts Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $68.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $84.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.14. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 23.48%. The company had revenue of $11.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.7081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Desjardins raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

