Maven Securities LTD Buys 20,800 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 312,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.00%.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.20.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

