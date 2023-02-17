Maven Securities LTD Buys 800 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $27,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 106.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $56,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $54.86 and a 12 month high of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $701.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WAL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

