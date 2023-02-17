Maven Securities LTD Has $930,000 Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

WTFC opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average is $87.70. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $103.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

