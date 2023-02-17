Maven Securities LTD Makes New Investment in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 20.4% during the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 996,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,164,000 after buying an additional 169,170 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LHC Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 781.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 455.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of LHCG opened at $168.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.32 and a 1-year high of $169.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.69.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.