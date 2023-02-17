Maven Securities LTD Sells 3,200 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Maven Securities LTD reduced its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Popular were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

Popular Stock Up 0.1 %

BPOP stock opened at $71.52 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.82 million. Popular had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Popular Profile



Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, Popular U.S., and Corporate Group. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes commercial banking, consumer and retail banking, and other financial services.

