McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $268.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,709,748. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average is $262.23. The company has a market capitalization of $196.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

