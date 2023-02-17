Mdex (MDX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.26 Million

Mdex (MDX) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Mdex has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. Mdex has a market capitalization of $84.79 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mdex Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,534,080 tokens. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @mdextech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mdex is medium.com/@mdexofficial. The official website for Mdex is mdex.co.

Buying and Selling Mdex

According to CryptoCompare, “Mdex is an automatic market-making decentralized exchange based on the concept of fund pools. It is similar in function to some DEXs on the market, but on this basis, it proposes and implements a dual-chain DEX model based on the Huobi Eco Chain and Ethereum. It combines the advantages of the low transaction fees of the Huobi Eco Chain and the prosperity of the Ethereum ecosystem and supports the dual mining mechanism of liquidity and transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

