mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Stock Price Up 2%

mdf commerce inc. (OTCMKTS:MECVF – Get Rating) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on mdf commerce from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
mdf commerce Trading Up 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27.
mdf commerce Company Profile
mdf commerce inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. It also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on mdf commerce (MECVF)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.