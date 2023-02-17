Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,700 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 15th total of 616,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mercury General from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 634,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.85. Mercury General has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $56.21.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercury General

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 63.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $10,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after acquiring an additional 285,445 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the third quarter valued at $7,581,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury General by 44.7% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 797,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 246,355 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

