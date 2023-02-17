Metawar (METAWAR) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

Metawar (METAWAR) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Metawar token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a market capitalization of $154.47 million and approximately $16.94 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Metawar has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00426966 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.01 or 0.28283031 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Metawar’s launch date was January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00073572 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metawar using one of the exchanges listed above.

