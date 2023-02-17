Metis (MTS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Metis has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $110,115.15 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metis token can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Metis has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metis alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.43 or 0.00428374 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.36 or 0.28376264 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Metis Token Profile

Metis was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Metis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.