MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $22.99 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.13.

CI traded up $1.72 on Friday, hitting $301.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,435. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.48. The firm has a market cap of $92.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $218.52 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. Cigna’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

