MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $49.12 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $49,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMT. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,454,722.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock valued at $765,562,498. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $391.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

