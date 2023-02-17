MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.0% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,694,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

Insider Activity

S&P Global Stock Down 0.4 %

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total transaction of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,556 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPGI traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.35. The stock had a trading volume of 354,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.94. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.