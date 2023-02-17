MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,187 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $33,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.3% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intuit from $467.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuit Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,067 shares in the company, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 in the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $8.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.67. 476,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,953. The company has a market cap of $112.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $507.71.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.