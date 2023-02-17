MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Amgen by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Amgen by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Stock Up 2.4 %

AMGN stock traded up $5.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.83 and its 200-day moving average is $256.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.39 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.