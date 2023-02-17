MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 1,990 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $28,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $227.62. The stock had a trading volume of 476,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

