MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 5,797 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.3% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $72,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.4 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.16. The stock had a trading volume of 813,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,908,980. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.49% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.56%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

See Also

