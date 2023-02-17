MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF comprises 1.7% of MetLife Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $426,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 1,925.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,442 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EPP stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.58. The company had a trading volume of 82,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.31. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.